Joe Budden may have found himself at the center of most Twitter debates over his faceoff with Migos at the 2017 BET Awards, but he doesn’t seem too bothered by what went down. During the latest episode of Everyday Struggle on June 27, Budden cleared up what happened between the two parties and shared his current feelings about rap’s hottest trio.

READ Boys Will Be Boys: When Migos Almost Served Joe Budden And Akademiks At The BET Awards

The Migos pull up to the Everyday Struggle makeshift set at the 1:16:44 mark. The interview lasts just under three minutes before Budden gets frustrated and throws down his microphone and walks out of view of the camera. Offset, Quavo and Takeoff took great offense to the gesture.

On today’s episode of Everyday Struggle (June 27), Budden shared that he never wanted to interview the rap trio because he’s “never seen a good Migos interview” and while he recognizes that his actions were disrespectful, an apology did not pass his lips.

READ Lil Yachty Claps Back At Joe Budden For Album Sales Comment

“I’m not saying it wasn’t wrong my behavior,” he says. “I’m not saying it wasn’t disrespectful. It was. I’m telling you that at some point it stops being about knowing right or wrong and it starts to become, “Is it worth it?” It 100 percent is worth it to me to let these little diva n***as know that I don’t give two f**ks about none of this Migos sh*t. None of this sh*t. Y’all sitting here giving n***as y’all a** to kiss. I’m not with it. I don’t care about your super stardom. I don’t care about your success. F**k all of y’ll. Y’all can get up. Y’all do not have to sit here. I didn’t want to talk to y’all anyway.”

Watch the full explanation at the top.