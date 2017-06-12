Sen. John McCain Says U.S. Leadership Was Better Under Obama

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz) may have ruffled a few feathers from member on his side of the political aisle after declaring in an interview former president Barack Obama was a better leader than Donald Trump.

READ Barack Obama Snapping A Pic Of Michelle On His iPad Makes Us Miss Them All Over Again

While speaking to The Guardian, McCain–who opposed Obama during the 2008 election–was asked if the country’s standing internationally is firmer under a Trump administration or while Obama was in office.

“As far as American leadership is concerned, yes,” McCain replied.

The Arizona senator grew annoyed when asked by a reporter what message he thinks Trump is sending to the UK. “What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead,” McCain said.

READ Tomi Lahren Tried To Tweet Something Clever And Wale Reminded Her She’s Unemployed

Trump merited the ire of many when after he criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan following the London Bridge attacks, which left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured. The world is “not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica,” McCain continued.