Jorja Smith’s 2017 is off to an epic start. After gaining placement on the summer bangers of Drake’s More Life playlist (“Jorja’s Interlude,” “Get It Together”), the young London singer-songwriter is preparing to ride her own wave. She released the woozy new single “Teenage Fantasy” to pacify requests for new solo material.

Smith wrote the song when she was just 16, and with just a few days remaining until her 20th birthday, the Charlie J. Perry-produced track is an ode to the last days of teenage life.

Wrote ‘Teenage Fantasy’ when I was 16 and I turn 20 at the weekend…be a teenager and enjoy having no cares in the world.Thank You for alllll the love, so happy to share with u all. Good Night 💋 A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

The song was originally premiered on Mista Jam’s BBC Radio 1. Listen to “Teenage Fantasy” below and then catch up on her oldie but goodie, “Beautiful Little Fools.”