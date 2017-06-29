When 90s kids learned Hollywood studio execs would remake the classic adventure film Jumanji, there was a sense of “oh, it’s lit!” sprinkled with a helping of “they best not f**k this up.” Now viewers can get their first glimpse at the official trailer for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The reboot centers around four teens in high school given detention when they’re tasked with cleaning out the school’s basement. One student finds an old, dusty video game (that miraculously still works) and before they begin playing they choose their characters. Similar to the 1995 original, they’re sucked into the game, but this time emerge as their adult selves. Each one has special powers that’s revealed to them as they try and escape the jungle that’s taken them captive.

With Guns-N-Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” as the appropriate theme song, a fair amount of action is shown in the trailer. Whether it be a stampede of wild elephants, a near death experience with a tiger, or walking through a dark temple that comes alive, director Jake Kasdan keeps the energy going.

Watch the trailer for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle below.