Justin Bieber decided to have an honest second with his fans but his moment of clarity didn’t sit too well with one concert attendee.

During his set at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Sweden, the pop star notified concertgoers that “Despacito” — a chart-topper that he’s featured on — isn’t part of the set list. “I can’t do that [song] specifically,” the 23-year-old said of the hit melody, which was recorded by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. “I don’t know the words… I can’t do it.”

Bieber’s admonition ticked off one unidentified person who threw an object at the “Hold Tight” singer. He managed to miss it by leaning to the left but remained on stage with a level-head.

Not too long ago, the Canadian artist embarrassingly flubbed his contribution to the track.

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Fonsi responded to Bieber’s aforementioned attempt at singing his part on “Despacito.” “That chorus is not easy to sing,” he said, “even for fluent Spanish singers like myself.”