So, Spotify thinks Justin Bieber is next to take the Latin throne, and Latinos aren’t here for it. The online community raised a collective eyebrow (and backhand) and demanded the streaming conglomerate pull the advertisement reading: “Justin Bieber, Now Latin King.”

dear @Spotify , take this down. this is disrespectful. I’m sure we all agree. -sincerely,

ALL LATINXS. pic.twitter.com/GZ56lzHncn — paletero papi (@pablocurates) June 14, 2017

Spotify has since removed the ad. “We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate ‘Despacito’ as a key cultural moment when music genres cross over,” said a Spotify statement published in the New York Daily News. “We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive so we have pulled those ads.”

Calling Justin Bieber – who is not Latino – the next king of Latin anything is not a creative decision, Spotify, it’s cultural misappropriation. If it was a celebration of crossover success, why not feature Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, the original collaborators on “Despacito?” Because that would mean benefitting the hit record’s rightful creators, both of whom have successful careers and are global superstars in their own right—far before Bieber came along and was given credit for the song’s monstrous success.

The “Despacito” remix boasting Bieber’s chops is currently at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 playlist, with the original version sitting at No. 14. The song also spills into its six-week reign at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Somewhere, Romeo Santos is flashing the only side eye.