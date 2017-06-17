Juvenile is behind bars for failing to pay a six-figure child support bill. The New Orleans native was arrested shortly after a concert in his hometown on Friday (June 16), The Advocate reports.

Civil Court Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott ordered the rapper to be jailed for owing $150,000 in back payments to Dionne Williams, with whom he shares a son. The 42-year-old father was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Jail early Saturday.

In May, Ervin-Knott ruled that Juve — whose birth name is Terius Gray — would either settle the debt, or serve 30 days in jail.

The missed payments date back to rulings from 2012 and 2013, when Juve was ordered to pay Williams $170,000 in back child support. After making an immediate $20,000 installment, the former Cash Money artist ceased payments. and reportedly skipped several court hearings in the case.

Additionally, Williams accuses Juve of failing to pay over $71,000 in child support payments between 2013 and last month. The judge has yet to rule on Williams’ claim.

