Kali Uchis dropped the video for her Jorja Smith-assisted “Tyrant” on Wednesday (June 21). She wasn’t going to let anyone miss it either, tweeting warning posts alerting her followers of the exact time of the official release and retweeting the unconfined excitement from her fans.

LISTEN: Kali Uchis And Jorja Smith Fight For “Tyrant” Love No Matter How Disastrous It May Seem

@KALIUCHIS GIRL DROP THT SHIT WHILE MY WIG IS STILL ON — $$$ (@THEWH0REOFPABLO) June 21, 2017

The visuals ring in with warning red and blue lights flashing on a closeup of the porcelain doll-reminiscent Colombian songstress to emulate the opening line “All I hear is sirens, in a world so violent.” Dressed in what can be best described as sultry, futuristic first lady vibes in a powder pink, shoulder-blade suit, classy gold hoops, complemented by pulled-back and teased tresses, the “Only Girl” singer questions the power-infused intentions of her significant other.

LISTEN: Jorja Smith Comes Of Age On “Teenage Fantasy”

With kaleidoscopic scene transitions to imitate the lyrics of the hook, the Por Vida artist is transcended to different sets, whining next to, sitting on top of or posing in classic oldies cars.

Following another verse and run through of the chorus, enters a bandana’d Jorja Smith with whimsical verses and dreamy backdrops on her cut of the track.

CREDIT: Giphy

Despite of the gloomy first day of summer being host to the unfortunate death of Mobb Deep’s late Prodigy, Kali Uchis provided a crack of sunlight with the announcement of her first tour. The 26-stop tour will greet many regions of North America, including Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Brooklyn and Atlanta. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (June 23) and will accompany her upcoming project.

MY FIRST TOUR!!!🍒

on sale Friday pic.twitter.com/r4OUjB9N2k — kali ùchis⛈🕊🌼 (@KALIUCHIS) June 20, 2017

Fans reacted instantly via Twitter.

i think the is the most iconic music video ever https://t.co/gPibKokXRL — jen 🍯 (@de4thgrl) June 21, 2017

kali uchis makes me so fucking proud to not only be colombiana, but paisa.

pure talent / vision / magic in her bones.

💃🏽🇨🇴☀️🇨🇴💃🏽 https://t.co/T8WTagaLg3 — hi tiff (@tiffhrndz) June 21, 2017

With the well-received visuals and complimenting sonic magic, the tour definitely won’t be anything short of enthralling—and hopefully features collaborators Jorja Smith, Bootsy Collins, and Tame Impala. We need some hints—dimelo, dimelo!

LISTEN: Daniel Caesar Delivers The Order On “We Find Love” And “Blessed”