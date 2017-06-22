Senator Kamala Harris gave the world a glimpse into her leisure life, you know, when she’s not grilling Donald Trump’s minions about their many policy flaws. This week (June 20), she released a Spotify playlist consisting of the work African-American artists creating in the hip-hop, jazz, R&B, soul and rap spaces.

What’s cool about the list—curated in honor of African-American Music Month—is that it could very easily be a playlist of our own. Shiny new artists like SZA, Chance The Rapper, Leon Bridges and Andra Day find homes next to pop culture behemoths like Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Migos, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without the presence of bonafide OGs like Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Tupac, Sister Nancy and Aretha Franklin.

“Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world. Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond,” she said in a statement. “No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together. To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy.”

Grab your headphones and get into this good music.