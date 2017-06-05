Kanye West might seem like he’s M.I.A., but three unreleased tracks from the rapper have hit the Internet courtesy of leaker Music Mafia.

One track, labeled “Hold Tight,” featuring Young Thug and Migos, is an AutoTune fest where ‘Ye says “I be actin’ like I’m white” and eventually repeats, “Forgive me if I ever doubted you.”

A$AP Rocky lays down his bars for “Euro Switch Hands,” which features West talking his sh*t per usual. A snippet of a third cut titled “Can U Be” also emerged after popping up around Instagram when Travis Scott shared a clip of ‘Ye dancing to it last year.

CAN U BE SNIPPET.

Last month, TMZ reported that West was “holed up” in a mountaintop retreat in Wyoming, working on his follow-up to 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Since canceling his Saint Pablo tour last November and taking a meeting with then president-elect Donald Trump the following month, West has kept a low-profile, even deleting his Twitter and Instagram.

