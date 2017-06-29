Kanye West may be going on tour, and this could be the worst or the best news ever. A new report from TMZ suggests the rapper and his team are prepping to head back out on the road to resume his postponed Saint Pablo Tour schedule as early as next year.

If the rumors are true, West will reportedly be making major changes to his show. Instead of using the previous floating stage layout, he will be upgrading to a potentially even more “godly” platform, TMZ reports. Of course Kanye is allegedly ready to get his show on the road as quickly as possible, but sources tell the publication he is “aggressively avoiding” strict deadlines.

In addition to a possible tour revival, Yeezy is said to have new music in the works. So for those fans who lucked out of a show last year, they may be treated to the first listen to whatever magic Ye has been cooking up. But if you need a little refresher on why his initial tour ended prematurely, it had a lot to do with Kanye’s health .

The tour, which was in support of his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, ran from Aug. to Nov. 2016, before it was cancelled. While the early tour dates started off strong, it took a weird and chaotic turn for the worst after Kanye used his sets to rant about his support for Donald Trump and his views on racism. Shortly after the string of manic episodes, news broke that the rapper was hospitalized for a number of reported mental and physical issues. Thankfully, he was released weeks later, but there is still a lingering concern about his mental space and overall wellness.

In the recent months, Kanye has appeared to be in better spirits. Paparazzi even caught him smiling as he ran into some old colleagues of his outside of a Hollywood nightclub. Nevertheless, he has a lot on his plate, with plans for a new album and a new baby. A broken Kanye is never a good thing, so let’s hope he takes it easy.