Kanye West’s Yeezy collection isn’t for everybody. In fact, to some his leisure, streetwear line has missed the mark. But with that being said, his upcoming sneaker release might just have made some of those haters into stans. Thanks to Ye’s personal barber, Ibn Jasper, fans got a sneak peek of Yeezy Season 6’s new runner.

Jasper unveiled the new shoe on Instagram on Wednesday (May 31), providing a close-up and on-the-foot view. Kanye previously showed off an early version of the sneaker back in Feb. 2017, but didn’t pass the review test of Twitter users. The Chicago rapper doesn’t exactly come off as the type to care about outside opinions, but it looks like he might have taken some of those critiques into consideration and made some adjustments.

At first look, the new sneaker looks similar to the Air Max 95’s in shape and suede detailing. It’s colorway stays in line with the brand’s neutral vibe however, using whites, creme, and grays.

Unfortunately, Jasper’s Instagram pic didn’t give fans any more information. And a release date doesn’t seem to be anywhere in sight. The new design definitely looks like a summer release though, so hopefully fans can expect it to drop soon.

A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on May 31, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT