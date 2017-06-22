Kap G will never be the same again.

After touring the country with Chris Brown, the College Park native’s views on the music world have changed, but for the better. With his eyes set on domination of the Billboard charts, Kap doesn’t see anyone as his competition. He’s only trying to out do the man in the mirror.

In his new Arrad Rahgoshay-directed video, the Atlanta rapper and Chris Brown spend some time enjoying the fruits of their labor in Sin City.

“The whole experience recording ‘I See You’ with CB, going on tour, and shooting the video was supa dope,” Kap G told Complex via email. “I still can’t believe I have a record and video with the homie Chris Brown. I’ve been putting in work and for him to recognize that and believe in me is a blessing. Chris is a superstar and a legend.”

