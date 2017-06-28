Karen Civil recently teamed up with activewear brand Adidas to hosted the first-ever Live Civil Basketball Camp. The initiative, which was geared towards young athletes in Civil’s hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was launched as a part of Live Civil Day 2017.

The basketball camp held a community tournament at the Mickey Walker Recreational Center, in which three local basketball organizations consisting of 100 kids, joined in healthy competition for a number of cool prizes. The children were awarded with customized Adidas basketball uniforms, t-shirts, sneakers, book bags, Beats by Dre Power Beats and a month’s supply of Gatorade. Those who couldn’t play didn’t leave empty handed either. Attendees were gifted with Adidas sack packs, sneakers and t-shirts.

San Antonio Spurs player, Kyle Anderson was also present at the inaugural event, where he shared his experience in the game and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. “Growing up my dad took me to a lot of events and I always enjoyed them, so giving back and supporting events now is only right… Its extra special when it’s the home state too,” Anderson said.

During the tournament, Civil also offered a motivational speech about establishing programs that promote positivity and healthy activities for the youth. “As an Elizabeth Native, I believe it is my duty to give back to my community. Our youth is our future and it truly takes a village to raise a child,” the media personality said. “I want children to know that they can create the life they dream of despite the odds that are against them.”

Civil, rightfully so, was later surprised with the key to her hometown for her accomplishments. Check out photos from the Live Civil Basketball Camp below.

CREDIT: Kenneth Wynn