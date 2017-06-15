Actress and model Karreuche Tran can breathe easily, as she was granted a five-year restraining order against ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown today (Jun. 15).

According to TMZ, the Claws actress, who began dating the R&B singer in 2010, gave an in-person testimony stating that Brown became aggressive and demanding after they called it quits. Tran also says that during the relationship, she was physically abused by him.

Through text messages, Brown allegedly threatened to ban her from public events he would appear at, and also told her he wanted all of the diamond rings he gave her as gifts returned to him. There were also more violent text messages the “Privacy” singer allegedly sent Tran.

“‘I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games’ as well as ‘B**ch I will beat the sh*t out of you’ and “I promise you I will make your life hell,'” some of the messages reportedly said.

Karrueche says that she feared for her safety and wanted to be granted protection. She attempted to receive a permanent restraining order previously, but was denied one after not showing up to court.