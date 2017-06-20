The All Eyez On Me biopic received quite the amount of criticism since its debut on what would’ve been Pac’s 46th birthday (June 16). A multitude of the critics were people who weren’t close to the rapper at the time of his life or too young to be able to have followed the publicized details of his career. However Jada Pinkett-Smith’s critique of the Benny Boom directed film stood out due to her intimate relationship with Pac, in addition to her inclusion in the film.

Despite her recent tangent on Twitter which discredited the details of her “precious” relationship with the East Harlem native, the actress who portrayed Pinkett-Smith, Kat Graham expressed her confusion towards the NAACP award-winning actress’s statements to E-Online Monday (June 19).

Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The Vampire Diaries actress began, “When I first got the role, I reached out to [her] a year and a half ago. The point of reaching out to her, as well as the other producers on the film, was to ensure the integrity of the story and the character. I even spoke to her last week and she had nothing but support.”

A large part of everyone's argument in relation to Girls Trip thespian, is why exactly such a harshly-criticized movie would attempt to portray a person who is alive and well without consulting them?

Despite the fact checking that the Set It Off actress lobbied to the $27 million debuting movie, Kat Graham expressed her adoration for Jada Pinkett-Smith, “I have a lot of love for her. I hope people just see the movie and make the choice for themselves.”

