Katy Perry has made more than a few head-scratching moves that she’s ready to address. Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson invited Perry on his Pod Save the People podcast for an open-ended discussion that touched on cultural appropriation, white privilege, and more.

For her part, Perry noted that cultural appropriation isn’t her intent, and acknowledged that there’s a lot about other cultures that she “won’t ever understand” because of her skin color.

“But I can educate myself and that’s what I’m trying to do along the way,” Perry added.

Luckily, Perry also has an “empowered angel” in her corner who doesn’t mind calling her out and educating her at the same time — but in a gentle manner and with compassion and love, so that her ego doesn’t get offended.

Katy Perry acknowledging her mistakes regarding cultural appropriation, this is extremely respectable of her pic.twitter.com/RkvIhEnXxX — ㅤ (@touchnick) June 11, 2017

Ironically enough, McKesson’s interview with Perry didn’t get the best reviews. In fact, Twitter basically hated the fact that Perry chose to speak with him instead of a black woman.

Why is Katy Perry having a conversation with Deray about appropriating WOMEN of color cultures. That’s not how this works — Misogynoir Slayer (@TheQueenSpeaks_) June 11, 2017

This conversation should have been had with a black woman. No disrespect to DeRay but a black woman would’ve interjected — Miss Dimplez (@Dimplez) June 11, 2017

McKesson explained why he invited Perry on the show in a series of tweets posted Sunday (June 11). He also pointed out that the clip circulating online was a small portion of their discussion.

I began the conversation with Katy re: her work with HRC and why she feels like she needs to use her platform for causes. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

And yes, we talk about race, appropriation, what she’s doing to grow and learn. And I ask one/two questions about music. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

I invited John Legend on the podcast because I wanted to talk to him about his own understand of his role as an artist & activist, too. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

My goal isn’t for you to like anyone on the podcast. I know folks who listened to Snowden & don’t like him. I believe in these convos. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

Now, I’ve seen subtweets that are deeper than this interview. If you have my number or still are in touch w/ my family, you can call me. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

I’ve seen critiques of me taking off my shoes, the timing re: her album, talking w/ artists, link w/ the protests & more. I’m listening. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

Even with his explanation, it doesn’t seem like Perry’s interview did anything to help the backlash. Check below for more Twitter reactions.

This whole @deray / @katyperry thing is so poetic because a black man is giving a white women a platform and who’s left out? — Nico: El Gato Negro (@razadelsur) June 11, 2017

at least Katy Perry isn’t tryna play victim up there wit Deray. to me — Fast Eddie Felson (@REHAB_) June 11, 2017

Deray talking to Katy Perry about cultural appropriation in a 72 hours YT branded livestream. Jesus didn’t die for this. — David Turner (@_davidturner_) June 11, 2017

This sit-down conversation just seemed weird and awkward as fuck. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) June 11, 2017

How soon is Katy Perry gonna culturally appropriate after her Deray interview? — Imade (ee-MAH-day) (@imadeintruth) June 11, 2017

Maher and Ice Cube. Katy Perry and DeRay. Privilege is choosing who reprimands you. — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) June 11, 2017

so i watched the Deray and Katy Perry interview…why are yall still mad? pic.twitter.com/BSBCLdp03O — Black Lumberjack (@bmooresays) June 11, 2017