Kehlani’s Collaboration With Makeup Forever Launches at Sephora

R&B songstress Kehlani is sweet, sexy, savage and everything in between. Not only is she an incredible singer, but also a fashion icon on the rise — from her full-body tattoos to her casual-yet-hip sense of style, fans watch out for her outfits as much as they listen to her music.

So it only made sense that the next step in her career was to delve into beauty by teaming up with cult-favorite brand Makeup Forever to create an exclusive collection, KEHLANIxAQUAXL.

My day celebrating the collab drop with @makeupforeverca was incredible! This pink is M82 aqua xl color paint. These paints can be used for anything from eyeshadow to lips to blush! There was even some incredible painted tattoos at the Sephora meet and greet today! #KEHLANIxAQUAXL I love you guys!!!! A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The collab was initially announced at the end of April with a vibrant video (featuring Kehlani’s song, “Undercover”) advertising two new collection contributions to the brand’s Aqua XL line: Ink Liners (felt-tipped liquid eyeliner) and Color Paints (cream eyeshadow). The products boast “extra long-lasting” and waterproof wear.

Kehlani celebrated the launch with a meet and greet at the Sephora in Eaton Centre in Toronto earlier this week. Posting on Instagram, she wrote, “I used to go into Sephora and try on makeup just to walk out cuz I couldn’t afford it. To walk in and see my face, my product with @makeupforeverofficial is a blessing.”

