Kehlani lived up to the savage portion of her SweetSexySavage album title when she had security remove a disrespectful fan from a show. The singer-songwriter has been trotting around the country performing at festivals and venues and while she loves her fans dearly, Kehlani made it known in Tucson, AZ she won’t tolerate anyone interrupting her performance.

Footage captured shows a fan yelling “Kyrie!” The “Gangsta” singer then asked that the house lights be turned on and asked the audience to point out the instigator.

Fan yells "Kyrie" during concert, #Kehlani kicks them out

“Get the f**k out this concert, b*tch!” Kehlani said. “Security. Y’all better be loyal to me in this b*tch. Point ‘em out.”

To give you some background, Kehlani received massive scrutiny last year when after it was assumed she cheated on her then boyfriend, Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving with PartyNextDoor. The result was the then 21-year-old reportedly trying to take her own life, which spawned even more social media backlash.

Kehlani and Kyrie have since since cleared the air and maintain they have a great deal of respect for one another. However, Kehlani still wasn’t going to allow anyone to bring up the past.

“We don’t play that stupid ass sh*t up in here. C’mon, Kyrie will whoop your f*cking ass. That’s my best friend,” she said.

On Tuesday (June 13) Kehlani took to Instagram to defend her actions and admit after a year of therapy and enduring abuse she hasn’t spoken of, it felt good to stand up for herself.

So for anyone who thought they could try it with Kehlani, let this be proof, you can’t