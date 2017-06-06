Keisha Knight Pulliam plans to give as much support as she can her former TV father Bill Cosby, because karma.

Associated Press reports Knight Pulliam explained most of her support in Cosby’s sexual assault case comes from faith in the judicial system and the old notion of role reversal. “I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned,” said Knight Pulliam.”Right now it’s the jury’s job and the jury’s decision to determine guilt or innocence. It’s not mine or anyone else’s.”

The actress famously played Rudy on the iconic series The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. She went on to star in films like Beauty Shop and Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail.

Day one of Cosby’s case took place at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Monday (June 5) with the 38-year-old seen by reporters escorting the 79-year-old into the building. Cosby is facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand. Pulliam Knight, who has a foundation supporting the wellness of young girls, stated she wasn’t a supporter of the alleged crimes, but beleives that the trial should be viewed from an objective point of view.

“I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but, at the end of the day, our court system is set up … you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases, and I accept whatever verdict is handed down.”

On Tuesday (June 6), Cosby arrived with his spokesman by his side. Constand also made her first appearance since her 2004 case against the comedian was brought back into the public eye. Kelly Johnson was the first to testify on Monday and explained how she was assaulted by Cosby in 1996. Johnson and her mother Dr. Patrice Sewell testified that Cosby tried to get her fired from the William Morris talent agency after the alleged assault happened. “She was distraught… because of the conversation that she had heard and she thought that both Mr. Cosby and Tom Illius [Cosby’s agent] or Mr. Cosby was setting her up in some kind of way.”

With Constand taking the stand today, Cosby’s defense plans to explain their sexual contact was consensual.

