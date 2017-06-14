Keke Palmer Gets Lit With Quavo’s Hologram In “Wind Up” (Video)
Keke Palmer taps into her inner 90s kid for her new video, “Wind Up.” After dropping her single with Quavo back in April, the actress/singer stars alongside the Migos rapper Quavo in the official video for the summer banger.
“I’ve always been inspired by the 90s, and I wanted to express that inspiration in the style of the Wind Up visuals,” Keke said in a press release. “It was also important to me to incorporate another source of inspiration for me – musical theater – into my storytelling performance style. As this song is about my life I wanted to make sure it represented all of who I am. It’s quintessentially me: actress, singer, dancer, performer and lover of the 90s.”
Keke flaunts her dancing skills with a squad of skilled movers and shakers. As the video continues, the Island Records songstress beams Quavo into the mix as a Zordon-like hologram.