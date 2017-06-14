Keke Palmer taps into her inner 90s kid for her new video, “Wind Up.” After dropping her single with Quavo back in April, the actress/singer stars alongside the Migos rapper Quavo in the official video for the summer banger.

“I’ve always been inspired by the 90s, and I wanted to express that inspiration in the style of the Wind Up visuals,” Keke said in a press release. “It was also important to me to incorporate another source of inspiration for me – musical theater – into my storytelling performance style. As this song is about my life I wanted to make sure it represented all of who I am. It’s quintessentially me: actress, singer, dancer, performer and lover of the 90s.”

READ: Keke Palmer Plans To Press Charges Against Trey Songz For Music Video Controversy

Keke flaunts her dancing skills with a squad of skilled movers and shakers. As the video continues, the Island Records songstress beams Quavo into the mix as a Zordon-like hologram.