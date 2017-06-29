Culture vultures, culture criminals, appropriators—the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been called every name in the book. From Kendall’s most recent stint with the offensive Pepsi-saves-the-day “protest” commercial that has since been removed from television advertising rotation, to Kylie’s existence, the Jenner sisters have seemed to be taking the majority of the flack as of recent.

On Wednesday (June 29), the duo posted a new roll out of “Vintage T-Shirts” on their website that was host to a hoop-toting Kendall Jenner and an Instagram photo of younger sister Kylie, plastered on top of the logos and faces of distinguished bands and rappers.

the "vintage tees" on Kendall and Kylie's shop are just distressed t-shirts w their old Instagrams on them. remarkable. pic.twitter.com/RE9tSG2Q3f — mariah (@mRiah) June 28, 2017

someone please get kendall & kylie and get them out of business like YOU GONNA DISRESPECT PINK FLOYD & TUPAC LIKE THAT? pic.twitter.com/fL8rmryZdD — lyssa (@Lyssuhh7) June 28, 2017

Yes, rappers. And if this could possibly get any worse, the rappers of choice were Tupac and Biggie. The bands consisted of Pink Floyd and Metallica.

I am #DEAD tht Kendall + Kylie put their family's initials on a Tupac shirt and are selling it for $125 pic.twitter.com/Wv3oGupGQO — alliehustle (@alliehustle_) June 28, 2017

Disgracing the legacy of both departed lyricists, as well as the decorated collectives, didn’t settle easy with anyone on the Internet.

bruh, those Kendall & Kylie shirts are real? pic.twitter.com/XCYijCglwy — Aria's Dad (@kiztheartist) June 28, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are disrespectful af for putting their faces & initials over pictures of biggie & tupac! did Kanye okay this?! pic.twitter.com/L3RwFrDSj9 — Silvia (@_BraveHeart) June 29, 2017

Someone get Kendall & Kylie the Fux outta here… use your own face or ass on a tee smh I hope she's giving proceeds to Bigs & Pacs family — Premium Pete (@PremiumPete) June 29, 2017

Y'all really had the nerve to put Bruno in the appropriation box when you have Kendall & Kylie selling Pac shirts with their initials on it? — Golding (@GoldingGirl617) June 29, 2017

Rather just go to good will and actually get a vintage tee for like $3 bye kendall & Kylie not today 😂😭🙄 — Samantha ❃ (@Samanthathi) June 29, 2017

Kendall & Kylie got black friends and boyfriends & not one of them could've told them this isn't okay.. lol I don't get it — fuck. (@lolmyckal) June 29, 2017

If I see you wearing a Kendall+Kylie shirt with their faces on top of Biggie and Tupac… just know that I'm legally obligated to punch you. — Sidra (@ByeGuys17) June 29, 2017

Thankfully, the ‘Kendall + Kylie’ online retail site has since removed the overwhelmingly disgraceful and nonsensical t-shirts with Biggie and Tupac, but the Metallica and Pink Floyd shirts are still available for purchase.

Besides the lack of creative zeal the girls failed to portray and blatant disregard for the legacy of any of the esteemed artists and bands, the overall concept is essentially vacuous, lazy and overpriced with a $125 price tag.

What exactly is the correlation between their family and music, again? We’ll wait.