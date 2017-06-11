Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna Reportedly Shooting Music Video For “Loyalty”
Kendrick Lamar seems to be readying another music video from his DAMN album. The Compton rapper has been shooting the visual for his “Loyalty” collaboration with Rihanna, according to Rap-Up.
Footage of the top-secret video shoot found its way to the internet thanks to a Rihanna fan site.
The account tweeted a clip from the “Loyalty” video shoot on Saturday (June 10), which appears to show a blindfolded Kung Fu Kenny being seduced by scantily clad beauties (it’s not clear if Rih Rih is among the bunch).
“Loyalty” is the third cut from Lamar’s DAMN album to get the visual treatment, and Rihanna’s second video feature since she filmed scenes for her DJ Khaled collab in Miami earlier in the week.
