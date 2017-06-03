Kendrick Lamar Buys His Sister A New Car For Graduation

CREDIT: Getty Images/Instagram

Kendrick Lamar is a humble gift giver. The Compton rapper laced his younger sister, Kayla Duckworth, with a brand new car for graduation Friday (June 1), and he didn’t bother splurging on something too pricey.

Instead, Lamar copped a 2017 Toyota Camry to commemorate his little sis earning her high school diploma. Kayla shared photos of her  grey sedan on social media, along with a sweet shout out to her older brother.

 

As expected, the teen received tons of congratulatory comments, as well as the typical hate from people who have nothing to do with K.Dot’s finances.

But let’s not diminish Kung Fu Kenny’s gesture by focussing on the haters, especially when there are so many positive reactions to the car choice.

 

Peep more photos of Kayla’s new ride below.

A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on

