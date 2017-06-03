Kendrick Lamar is a humble gift giver. The Compton rapper laced his younger sister, Kayla Duckworth, with a brand new car for graduation Friday (June 1), and he didn’t bother splurging on something too pricey.

Instead, Lamar copped a 2017 Toyota Camry to commemorate his little sis earning her high school diploma. Kayla shared photos of her grey sedan on social media, along with a sweet shout out to her older brother.

Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota pic.twitter.com/4JuKX5NRor — Kayla Duckworth (@Silnovia) June 2, 2017

As expected, the teen received tons of congratulatory comments, as well as the typical hate from people who have nothing to do with K.Dot’s finances.

But let’s not diminish Kung Fu Kenny’s gesture by focussing on the haters, especially when there are so many positive reactions to the car choice.

I’m glad @kendricklamar isn’t a hypocrite and he’s living what he’s preaching. #stayhumble congratulations on graduating and your new car! — Ahmer (@ahmerm92) June 3, 2017

I’m a bigger Kendrick Lamar fan BECAUSE he bought a Camry. He’s wise beyond his years — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 3, 2017

Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a Toyota Camry as HS grad gift &ppl on IG are losing it.. seems like an appropriate 1st car to me. — Yoshie (@iAYoshie) June 3, 2017

The same folks criticizing Kendrick Lamar for buying his sister a 2017 Toyota Camry probably don’t even have a Driver’s License. — Matt Sama (@BasquiatSama) June 3, 2017

Peep more photos of Kayla’s new ride below.

A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

I did it mama! Not only did I get pregnant at the age of 13 years old I graduated early but I wouldn’t be were I am today without this beautiful woman here, thank you mama! ❤️ A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Kendrick Lamar at his sisters graduation ! pic.twitter.com/bSUtFePRlk — Tamaris Horn (@Tboyizthrowed) June 2, 2017

