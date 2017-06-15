NBA Finals Version Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ Released

You may have heard Kendrick Lamar’s special version of the DAMN. hit “DNA.” during the NBA Finals. Now, the rewritten track from the TDE superstar is available for fans to hear.

“I got motivation, realization in my DNA,” he spits. “I got devotion and emotion in my DNA…eyes open wide, yeah we only want the prize.”

You can find images and of the Golden State Warriors celebrating their 4-1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a video accompanying the track. Finals MVP Kevin Durant is also seen in the video with his championship trophy.

Listen to it below.