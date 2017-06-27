There are a lot of great things you can say about Kendrick Lamar, and we would need about 4 weeks to name them all. We’re not d*ckriding, we’re just taking the time to celebrate a modern day rap legend while he is still breathing — something we often do not do in hip-hop.

READ: Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna Reportedly Shooting Music Video For “Loyalty”

So we have no shame in stating that K.Dot’s streak of incredible music videos lives on with his newly released “Element” visual. Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the Little Homies, the L.A. savior takes viewers on a symbolic ride through the harsh realities that he knows to be true as a young black man from Compton, California.

READ: NBA Finals Version Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ Released

At different points, Kendrick is seen rallying with his friends, fighting and contemplating over the evils placed in front of him. Viewers also see different scenarios that represent all the struggles ghetto youth face today.

“Element” is featured on Kendrick’s critically acclaimed album, DAMN.