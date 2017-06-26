Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaac’s relationship woes are playing out in the public eye. After the the nine-time-Grammy award winning artist filed for divorce, Blige hasn’t been shy about accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband and business manager of cheating on her and out of money. Blige has since poured her frustration into her latest album Strength of A Woman, which received praise from fans and critics alike.

Blige was one of many performers to grace the stage Sunday night (June 25) at the 2017 BET Awards and performed “Set Me Free” and “Love Yourself” featuring A$AP Rocky. The performance received rousing approval from fans, however one person who didn’t enjoy it was Isaacs himself who took to Instagram to question Blige’s behavior.

“I love you to death Mary J. Blige, I can’t even begin to understand why you are going about this the way you have been.” Isaacs captioned. In another post, Isaacs calls his ex’s intro “forced” and threatens to tell his side of the story.

“Okay, It’s time for me to tell the truth,” Isaacs said.

At the beginning of the mouth, a judge ruled that Blige has to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support along with retroactive spousal support from September and with Isaacs’ court fees which total $235,000. Thirty thousand isn’t chump change, but it’s a far cry from the monthly $129,319 he originally requested.

Think Isaacs will really tell his version of events, or was he just caught up in the moment?