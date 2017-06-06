Kent Jones killed his verse alongside Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, and Fabolous on DJ Khaled’s “Don’t Ever Play Yourself,” from his 2016 album, Major Key. That was just an inch of the musical talent circulating in his body, the man can do it all, folks.

This week, the rapper/singer comes through with a ’80s vibe on “Different Lover (Tokyo),” where he taps into his romantic side — and he keeps the creativity flowing like a wild stream. Jones croons about an affair with a woman from the Far East that he met on a trip to Tokyo.

“She was a girl from Tokyo/She got a switch, drift, drift/She loves a pearl before she goes/Now I roll, twist, hit and no miss,” sings the We The Best artist.

Back in February, the Tallahassee, Fla-born MC unveiled his project, The LUH Tape.