Could this be a partial reason behind the Scandal commencement announcement? Possibly. Nonetheless, according to an announcement made in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (June 7), Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will be co-producing the Universal workplace comedy, 24-7.

Both actresses will be producing through their own imprints. Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street banner will be hosting the Scandal actress, while Ben Spector will be producing alongside Eva Longoria through their UnbeliEVAble Entertainment company.

WATCH: ‘Lowriders’ Is A Movie About East LA’s Legendary Car Culture (Exclusive)

While the Confirmation actress is entering the show with only one producing gig under her belt with the aforementioned critically-acclaimed movie that she starred in as Anita Hill, Longoria is no stranger to the behind-the-scenes aspects of television. The recently-tapped Empire actress newly directed the emotional season finale of Kenya Barris’s Black-ish, in addition to acting as executive producer of 49 episodes of the four season-long comedic mystery series, Devious Maids.

Season finale of #blackish tonight!! The incredible @evalongoria directed the episode… It’s about to b straight 🔥. #season3 #seasonfinale #itsgoingdown A post shared by Marcus Scribner (@marcusscribner) on May 10, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

While Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street is developing films on the books The City Of Saints And Thieves, The Perfect Mother and The Mothers, Longoria has a few acting gigs on her schedule, including a spot in Jamie Foxx’s comedy All-Star Weekend.

Although the longline of the Sarah Rothschild-developed script is not disclosed, Variety reports that the two powerhouses aim to star in the comedy series.

READ: Olivia Pope & Associates Will Close Its Doors Next Season