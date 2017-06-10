Keshia Knight Pulliam’s ex says she broke a court order by supporting Bill Cosby during the first day of his sexual assault trial. Ed Hartwell filed a motion in the Fulton County Family Court Thursday (June 8) accusing Pulliam of violating their custody agreement so that she could accompany the 79-year-old comedian to court.

According to the Daily Mail, Hartwell claims that he was scheduled for a visit with their infant daughter, Ella Grace, on Tuesday, but Pulliam never showed up — presumably because she was in Pennsylvania a day earlier for Cosby’s trial.

Hartwell is requesting a make-up visit with the baby. He also wants Pulliam to cover his legal fees from filing the motion.

The Cosby Show actress showed up to the Montgomery County Courthouse walking arm-in-arm with her former TV father on Monday.

“I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but, at the end of the day, our court system is set up … you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Pulliam explained of her decision to publicly support Cosby. “The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases, and I accept whatever verdict is handed down.”

Hartwell, 39, and Pulliam, 38, tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2016, though the marriage didn’t last very long. Hartwell filed for divorce last July, less than two weeks after Pulliam announced that they were expecting a child together. Pulliam gave birth to Ella Grace in January.

The battling exes will head to court for a status hearing next month.

