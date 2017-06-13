Kevin Durant’s love and respect for his mother Wanda is well known. During his 2014 NBA MVP speech, Durant gave his mother all the props for his success, which spawned some of the Internet’s most hilarious memes. So naturally, following the Warriors’ 129-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Wanda Durant showed up front and center to shower her baby boy with love.

Kevin Durant and his Mother Wanda Durant. pic.twitter.com/SIdClgVtb7 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

During a post-game interview inside Oakland’s Oracle Arena with ABC’s Doris Burke, Mama Durant intervened to let Durant know just how proud of him she was. “You did it! Look at me,” Wanda Durant said grabbing her son’s face. “No matter what anybody said, you did it. I’m proud of you son.”

It’s not difficult to understand why Durant’s loyalty to his mom is unwavering. During his speech three years ago, he proudly declared “You’re the real MVP” when describing all the emotional support and sacrifices she made to ensure he and his brother Tony’s success.

“We weren’t supposed to be here. You made us believe,” he added. “You kept us off the street. You put clothes on our backs. You put food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate and [you] went to sleep hungry.”

Congrats to Durant and the Golden State Warriors.