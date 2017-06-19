It looks like the cast of Love & Hip Hop:Hollywood is getting a bit larger.

R&B singer Keyshia Cole and musician Brooke Valentine will reportedly be joining the new season of the show when it returns Jul. 24 on Vh1.

According to a press release for the show, both Cole and Valentine are reportedly working on new music. For the show, Cole’s relationship with her career and her man, former NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson, will be on display.

In a conversation with The Breakfast Club in February, Cole said that she turned down the hefty paycheck to be on the show, stating that she didn’t like the “energy.”

Valentine, whose Lil Jon-assisted track “Girlfight” came out in the early 2000s, is dating up-and-coming rapper/songwriter Marcus Black, who will also be on the show. MTV star Chanel West Coast is also reportedly joining the cast.

Of course, fan favorites Ray J., Princess Love, Teairra Mari, Miss Nikki Baby and more will be back for more tweet-worthy moments.

Will you be tuning in?