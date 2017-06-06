Khloe Kardashian is in hot water for allegedly copying the style of an independent designer and using the fits for her Good American clothing line.

READ: Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Travis Scott & More Pose In Yeezy Season 3 For New Editorial

Destiny Bleu, whose work has been seen on stars like Beyonce and Lady Gaga, took to Twitter to discuss some of the striking resemblances she noticed between her clothing line DBleudazzled and styles from Kardashian’s Good American collection.

“When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it,” wrote Bleu on Twitter.

“I did message her people months ago when I saw pix of the copies…I didnt speak up for attention or $,” she continued. “Im trying to be a voice for indie designers who are stolen from because its the right thing to do. It’s about the people and making a difference in society. Word to @Logic301…If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. 🙃 https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

I did message her people months ago when I saw pix of the copies. Causing commotion online? You run a fan page and troll people. FOH. 😂 https://t.co/ok3NNpFe1h — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017

It ain’t about the money and notoriety. It’s about the people and making a difference in society. Word to @Logic301 — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 4, 2017

If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 5, 2017

READ: Khloe Kardashian Files Divorce From Lamar Odom For The Second Time

However, Kardashian’s company vehemently denies the accusations.

“Under no circumstances did Good American or Khloé Kardashian infringe on another brand’s intellectual property and we are going through the proper legal channels to handle the situation.”

| #DiamondGirl 👯 #SerenaWilliams @Refinery29 x @kmcme17 #dbleudazzled 🐝✨ A post shared by d.bleu.dazzled® (@dbleudazzled) on May 31, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT