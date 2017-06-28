Kiddo Marv Proves He’s “Focused Now” In His New Video

There have been an abundance of Haitian artists that have emerged from the deep depths of Dade County recently, but Kiddo Marv’s movement in the community continues to grow bigger by the hour.

A few weeks back, the Miami native dropped off his latest banger for the clubs with MMG’s DJ Sam Sneak and Mirror Monk called “Right Now.” This week Marv returns with a video for one of his more serious record appropriately titled “Focused Now.”

The visuals begin with a pianist playing the record’s introductory notes before Marv goes in with his strong opening bars. “See most these n*ggas wack thank god I ain’t one of them/ They talk behind my back I guess because I’m in front of them.” The black-and-white theme keeps the pianist in the dark while Marv describes how far he’s come in his career thus far.