Let Killer Mike tell it, the black community has more things to concern themselves with than Bill Maher’s use of the N-Word. The host of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher offended many Friday night (June 2) when he sat with Sen. Ben Sasse who was on hand to promote his new book The Vanishing American Adult. During the conversation the Nebraska senator invited Maher to “work in the fields with us” to which Maher responded by calling himself a “house n****r.”

Many took to Twitter calling for HBO to remove the controversial comedian, but it was rapper and activist Killer Mike who offered up a surprising response. The Run The Jewels artist vehemently defended Maher’s First Amendment rights while also admitting he wasn’t too fond of what he said. But more importantly, Mike thinks worrying about one white man’s racist language is small potatoes compared to the bigger tasks at hand.

black have BIGGER things than NIGGER to concern our selves with: Black Banks, Gentrification, Economics & Trade Education. Love, My Nigga. https://t.co/nTtvRkXKkF — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

He makes, Jewish, religious, sexists, political, fat and many other jokes. That’s his job. Not always funny but that is what comedians do😐 https://t.co/ok55CqBPBP — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

I wud and yes I’m cool with Bill. Don’t mean I agree with all he says but that joke ain’t offend me. Sorry bro. Again tho do u bank black? https://t.co/XqSgfRpPKm — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

I defend the 1st and I don’t care how that looks. I don’t like his views on Islam but I have no right to stop him from saying stupid shit https://t.co/jn9lX4jW6O — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

My end goal is true freedom and not exhausting my life mad at white people when I can love my life loving black people. https://t.co/ifEob4Of7K — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

I can agree and co sign the Fuck U, Bill 😑but it’s still in check ya shit 😒way not I’m emotionally moved to rage…… 😏 https://t.co/H2V3PJMjLu — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 4, 2017

Well what do you think? Should the black community worry itself with Bill Maher’s comments, or is Killer Mike un aware that black people can be upset about Maher’s racist language and still fight for equality? #Multitasking.