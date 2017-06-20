Kim Kardashian On Blackface Allegations: ‘I Was Really Tan’

For nearly her whole career, Kim Kardashian has been the talk of cultural appropriation. The reality star turned icon to some, hasn’t taken accountability for missteps– until now. Kardashian took the opportunity this week to address blackface accusations made during the rollout of her new beauty line.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kardashian chucked the latest “controversy” as a learning lesson for herself and her team. Last week, the 35-year-old teased photos from her KKW Beauty line with a photo that showed the reality star giant a few shades deeper than her normal tone. While fans pointed towards her latest vacation as to why her skin appeared darker, others quickly labeled it a modern form of blackface. Kardashian shared that she was “really tan” when the photos were taken, hence her deeper shade.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” she said Monday (June 19). “I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

She said once it was brought to her attention, the team adapted and lightened the photos. “Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did,” she added. “But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

Kim’s troubles may be behind her, but her siblings’ aren’t. Both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been accused of ripping off their latest retail pieces from designers of color.

