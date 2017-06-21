Kim And Kanye West Plan To Hire Surrogate To Carry Third Child

The Wests have hopes of adding to their family in the near future that they’ve made an executive decision to get the ball rolling. According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye will use a surrogate to have their third child.

In an amount that tallies up to $45,000 at the end of 10 months, the couple also allocated $68,850 to a surrogate agency. The news follows Kim Kardashian’s reveal on her E! reality show that if she were to become pregnant again, the result could be life-threatening. According to the New York Daily News, doctors diagnosed the 36-year-old mom-of-two with placenta accreta — a condition when different sections of the placenta begin to grow in the uterine’s wall. During childbirth, an alarming amount of blood can be lost.

Per the news site, Kim discussed surrogacy with her mother Kris Jenner in a November 2016 episode. “I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one,” she said. “So now I want to explore surrogacy.” Even in recent weeks, she also asked sister Khloe Kardashian if she’s open to becoming her surrogate.

Kim’s previous pregnancies have been documented on television, showcasing the internal strain her body went through in order to have a safe delivery. Her children North and Saint are 4 and 1, respectively.