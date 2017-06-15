Kim Kardashian’s presentation of her new beauty line didn’t go as planned on Wednesday (June 14), due to abundant claims of blackface in one of the ads.

The drama unfolded shortly after a faux au natural of the 36-year-old was shared to her social pages in celebration of her KKW Beauty line. Perhaps in the midst of keeping up with trends like Kylie Jenner’s beauty line, Kardashian may have missed the heavy amounts of shading that teeter-tottered on the lines of cultural appropriation.

While one of the photos showing Kim’s “darker” look was reposted, it didn’t stop fans from voicing their opinions about the photo.

Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty. https://t.co/Nkbps038nl — Austin Wines (@seniWnitsuA) June 14, 2017

I love Kim but that's def black face in the form of makeup she is no where near that dark — Jasmin Leigh (@RealJasminLeigh) June 14, 2017

Kim K did blackface. Which is why she deleted her tweet. But I won't get into that bc I know how delusional her Black & non Black stans are. — Cole Turner's wife (@WickedBeaute) June 15, 2017

Now @KimKardashian you know you ain't that damn dark stop trying to be black 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PPRF2SxORc — moonlight (@dreesoul) June 14, 2017

Kim fans quickly came to her defense, reminding everyone of her Persian ancestry. They also denounced any use of blackface while listing plenty of makeup-savvy fun facts.

Everyone saying that @KimKardashian is doing blackface in her latest picture for her contour kit is dumb. She looks tan…. NOT BLACK! — ANAIΔ (@Anaidchvz_94) June 15, 2017

don't get why people are saying you did blackface. Your jus tan from vacation. Do people not follow your snap and see you in Mexico tannin? — Em Hinds (@helloohemmy) June 15, 2017

This is poor lighting/Photoshop not blackface. And PS she isn't a POC Armenians are from the Caucasus region–i.e. Caucasian. — 6million$woman (@ackrantz11) June 15, 2017

GET OVER IT! I'm not even a fan of @KimKardashian but this is obviously Body Bronzer, not BLACK FACE!!

https://t.co/frivFHP2PY via @Femail — dancingdelilah (@dancingdelilah) June 15, 2017

Kim hasn’t shared her thoughts on the matter, but changed her avi to a photo lighter than the first advertisement.

