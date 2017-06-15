After Being Slammed With Blackface Accusations, Kim Kardashian Lightens Beauty Ad
Kim Kardashian’s presentation of her new beauty line didn’t go as planned on Wednesday (June 14), due to abundant claims of blackface in one of the ads.
READ Alternative Facts: Kylie Jenner’s Curves Inspire New “THICK!” Fashion Line
The drama unfolded shortly after a faux au natural of the 36-year-old was shared to her social pages in celebration of her KKW Beauty line. Perhaps in the midst of keeping up with trends like Kylie Jenner’s beauty line, Kardashian may have missed the heavy amounts of shading that teeter-tottered on the lines of cultural appropriation.
While one of the photos showing Kim’s “darker” look was reposted, it didn’t stop fans from voicing their opinions about the photo.
#KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 https://t.co/PoBZ3bhjs8 pic.twitter.com/hXLa3XHuVB
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2017
Kim fans quickly came to her defense, reminding everyone of her Persian ancestry. They also denounced any use of blackface while listing plenty of makeup-savvy fun facts.
Kim hasn’t shared her thoughts on the matter, but changed her avi to a photo lighter than the first advertisement.
READ Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming Out With A Kids Fashion Line