Kodak Black merited side eyes and eye rolls from black women near and far after he took to his Instagram Live Saturday (June 24) and stated he doesn’t really like black girls. A fan asked the “Tunnel Vision” rapper what were his thoughts on Keke Palmer, to which the 20-year-old said Palmer wasn’t his cup of tea, but 1989 singer Taylor Swift was more his wave.

“Keke Palmer, she straight,”the 20-year-old rapper said. “I’d bag her, but I don’t really like black girls like that, sorta kinda.”

Feeling the heat from his comments, Black took to Instagram Monday (June 26) to clarify that he likes African-American women, just a specific kind of black women.

Well tell us how you really feel then 💅🏽 #KodakBlack A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

“I love black, African-American women. It’s just not my forte to deal with a dark-skinned women.,” Black captioned.

You know, sometimes, it’s okay to be silent.