Kodak Black Says He Doesn’t Really Like Black Girls

Kodak Black is meriting all the side eyes and eye rolls because of his latest comments about black women. The Florida emcee took to Instagram Live Saturday (June 24) to speak to his fans, and answer a few questions. One question posed to Project Baby was would he date singer/actress Keke Palmer, to which he stated black girls aren’t really his thing.

“Keke Palmer, she straight,”the 20-year-old rapper said. “I’d bag her, but I don’t really like black girls like that, sorta kinda.” Black, who was released from the Broward County Jail in Ft. Lauderdale earlier this month, then said the women he does prefer are 1989 singer Taylor Swift and J.Lo.

This isn’t the first time Black has made negative comments about black women. Last August, the “Tunnel Vision” artist came under fire for lyrics in which he spoke disparagingly about black women’s skin complexions

“Where them yellow bones? / I don’t want no Black b***h / I’m already Black / Don’t need no Black b***h,” h.” he rapped.

Twitter quickly united to give Kodak Black a piece of its mind.

Kodak Black doesn’t like darkskinned girls. Your fave basically hates black women. Lmao and y’all are defending him — sm. (@soursadi) August 11, 2016