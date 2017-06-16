Kodak Black is having a very eventful —- and a very blessed week. After his release from jail less than two weeks ago, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native has picked up two platinum plaques for his singles, “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin.” He’s in true celebration mode this week, and dropped the visuals for his song, “First Day Out.”

In the warming video, Black and his squad delight in his freedom with loads of money, tasteful food, and a fleet of foreign cars.

“First day out/Gave my mama hundred racks/And bought a iced-out AP watch/And bought a Cuban links just to match it/That wasn’t voodoo, that wasn’t magic/Nigga be cappin’, I just be laughin’/That was God, nigga was fastin’/And hidin’ K2 in my mattress.Smokin’ Tunechi in my cell,” raps Kodak.

In related Kodak news, the rapper recently released his Painting Pictures project, and dropped an oustanding verse on Kyle’s ‘iSpy (Remix).”

Watch the video above.