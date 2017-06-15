Apparently, we actually do like to see Lil Kodak winning. Just days after the Florida native was released from jail, Black joined the platinum club.

Kodak was released from Broward County jail on Monday (June 5), and the Internets rejoiced for the “Skrt” artist’s return. Little to anyone’s knowledge, the rapper would be going platinum on two of his singles just days later.

Kodak Black’s latest buzzing track, “Tunnel Vision,” gifted him his first platinum plaque on Wednesday (June 7). The three-way produced record has over 130 million views on YouTube since its release back in February. Metro Boomin, Southside and CuBeatz all contributed their production chops on the now-RIAA certified platinum single.

The 20-year-old rapper completed his two-peat just two days later on Friday (June 9) with his earlier hit, “No Flockin,” joining the platinum club. Even though the single was released in August 2014, it’s coming in second in terms of views on YouTube with an impressive 101 plus million views.

Although, the artist’s “Lockjaw” collaboration with French Montana became certified-platinum in March of this year, Kodak’s latest entries are his first two solo-platinum certifications.

Kodak Black was able to celebrate his birthday, two entries into RIAA’s platinum club and the impending release of new music just days after being released. Safe to say that maintaining tunnel vision is working out quite well for him.