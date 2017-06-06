Kodak Black hasn’t even been a free man for that long, but nearly hours after his release from jail, the rapper teased new music on Instagram on June 6. It’s a little unclear whether the new sound was pre-recorded before his sentence or whether he went straight from jail to the booth. But even so, fans definitely have something to look forward to.

In the short Insta-clip, Kodak is captured sitting at a conference room-style table as music plays form an open laptop. After rapping a couple of bars, he appears to get a little excited, rising out of his seat to finish the verse. While it’s hard to make out the lyrics, the artist seems to be rapping about buying his mother some expensive gifts. There have been no updates regarding the song title or possible release date, but the beat was reportedly mastered by Dyryk, the co-producer who worked on a number of tracks from Kodak’s Painting Pictures album, according to XXL.

As previously reported, the Florida native was recently released from the Broward County jail after serving 97 days of a 364-day sentence. He was originally sentenced to the year-long term after violating the terms of his probation, but a judge cut his sentence tremendously, on the terms he complete a life skills program.

Now that he’s free, Kodak is clearly getting back to what’s important: the music. The rapper will likely want to build on the momentum he originally started with the string of successful singles he dropped earlier in the year, including “SKRT” and “Tunnel Vision,” which has maintained its position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the last 15 weeks.

Let’s just hope Kodak can keep himself out of lock up and in the booth from now on. Take a listen to the clip below, and see what you think.