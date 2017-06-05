On May 4, Kodak Black was served jail time for violating the terms of his parole. On Monday morning (June 5), 30 days later, news spread of the 19-year-old having been officially released from jail.

Although his sentence was for up to 364 days behind bars, the judge reportedly specified that the Painting Pictures rapper could be released early if he completed a life skills course.

Following his release, Black hopped on Instagram Live to share a celebratory ride home, featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill.