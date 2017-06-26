Black Women Rejoice After Kodak Black Says He Wouldn’t Date Within His Race
Kodak Black’s feelings about African-American women didn’t sit well with pretty much everyone, leading to strong and rather comical reactions.
On Saturday (June 25), Kodak Black made it point to announce to Instagram Live his disinterest in dating women of his race. This immediately lead to an overflow of reactions to Project Baby’s comments. Some people have accused the rapper of subconscious self-hate while others have defended his right to a “preference” in women. A few have even vowed to stop supporting his music.
But in the end, we’ve learned the feeling is mutual between black women and the rapper. While his reasons are problematic to say the least, black women are just over Kodak’s ignorance and alleged involvement in criminal acts against women.
As a Black woman, “I really don’t like RAPISTS like that” either. So… pic.twitter.com/xMMg9Jhjm2
— Rhonda (@phlygerl) June 25, 2017
Kodak Black: I don’t really like Black girls.
Us Black women/girls: pic.twitter.com/D4JooLpB3z
— Cole Turner’s wife (@WickedBeaute) June 25, 2017
Oh… So Kodak Black saying he doesn’t like Black women is a preference.
Discriminating against BW is all of a sudden a preference.. Okay. pic.twitter.com/OSsmsyfsWO
— Cole Turner’s wife (@WickedBeaute) June 26, 2017
It’s a good day for black girls then. PRAISE JESUS!! You can have him Beckys!!
— Relle (@anitaphaker) June 25, 2017
At least the feeling is mutual.