Black Women Rejoice After Kodak Black Says He Wouldn’t Date Within His Race

Rapper Kodak Black at sentencing
CREDIT: Getty Images

Kodak Black’s feelings about African-American women didn’t sit well with pretty much everyone, leading to strong and rather comical reactions.

On Saturday (June 25), Kodak Black made it point to announce to Instagram Live his disinterest in dating women of his race. This immediately lead to an overflow of reactions to Project Baby’s comments. Some people have accused the rapper of subconscious self-hate while others have defended his right to a “preference” in women. A few have even vowed to stop supporting his music.

But in the end, we’ve learned the feeling is mutual between black women and the rapper. While his reasons are problematic to say the least, black women are just over Kodak’s ignorance and alleged involvement in criminal acts against women.

At least the feeling is mutual.

