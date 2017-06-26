Kodak Black’s feelings about African-American women didn’t sit well with pretty much everyone, leading to strong and rather comical reactions.

On Saturday (June 25), Kodak Black made it point to announce to Instagram Live his disinterest in dating women of his race. This immediately lead to an overflow of reactions to Project Baby’s comments. Some people have accused the rapper of subconscious self-hate while others have defended his right to a “preference” in women. A few have even vowed to stop supporting his music.

But in the end, we’ve learned the feeling is mutual between black women and the rapper. While his reasons are problematic to say the least, black women are just over Kodak’s ignorance and alleged involvement in criminal acts against women.

Nothing irritates me more than two things 1.) A man weighing over 250lbs saying he only prefers skinny women 2.) And a man as black as police boots that doesn't date black women 😒😒😒 #kodakblack with that corn crop grill BOY IF YOU DON'T STOP! A post shared by durag legend (@the_d.i.l.f) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Kodak black said he didn't like black girls …. Lemme Stop supporting his cause ASAP!! pic.twitter.com/9iqgKXBYuj — IG:_Naychocolate (@YayYayNaYia) June 25, 2017

As a Black woman, “I really don’t like RAPISTS like that” either. So… pic.twitter.com/xMMg9Jhjm2 — Rhonda (@phlygerl) June 25, 2017

Kodak Black: I don’t really like Black girls. Us Black women/girls: pic.twitter.com/D4JooLpB3z — Cole Turner’s wife (@WickedBeaute) June 25, 2017

Oh… So Kodak Black saying he doesn’t like Black women is a preference. Discriminating against BW is all of a sudden a preference.. Okay. pic.twitter.com/OSsmsyfsWO — Cole Turner’s wife (@WickedBeaute) June 26, 2017

It’s a good day for black girls then. PRAISE JESUS!! You can have him Beckys!! — Relle (@anitaphaker) June 25, 2017

Oh my god, I am so surprised that Kodak Black doesn't like black girls. Wow. Who would've thought. pic.twitter.com/YBxcPrkMGZ — beyawnsay nose (@MurderGeeWrote) June 25, 2017

Girls are seriously mad at Kodak Black for saying he doesn't like black women. He has the right to have a preference just like women do. Smh — Damian R (@TheBlackGuyD) June 25, 2017

#KodakBlack :i dont even like black girls like that

Me :🤔 should we shame him or thank him???😑😒 ….. pic.twitter.com/6ktbpDpbnx — LowKey of AssGuard (@IFiGHTBaBieS83) June 25, 2017

At least the feeling is mutual.