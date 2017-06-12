It might’ve taken the Internet all of 30 seconds to fall in love with Kofi Siriboe who stars as Ralph Angel in the OWN television series Queen Sugar. With his sun-kissed chocolate skin and gorgeous smile, Brother Siriboe won viewers over before he said his first line.

The scripted-drama executive produced and directed by Ava DuVernay, centers around the Bordelon siblings, Nova, Charley and Ralph Angel who inherit their father’s 800-acre sugarcane farm, and all the blessings and burdens that come with it.

At the end of the show’s first season housed on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Ralph Angel discovers a hand-written letter from his father declaring him–the youngest of the three–as the sole inheritor of the land, which will no doubt shake up the little progress that has been made thus far.

Yet despite the fact that Kofi obviously took first place in the genetic contest, Ralph Angel is as beautiful as he is flawed. Whether it be acting on impulse, or not being able to leave his criminal past alone, Kofi has brilliantly demonstrated Ralph Angel’s ugly side.

During a round-table Q&A at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons, VIBE along with several journalists sat with Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Oprah Winfrey and Siriboe to discuss Season Two. Siriboe also spoke at length about how his role has helped him confront his own personality flaws.

VIBE: The Internet thinks you’re beautiful.

Kofi Siriboe: [Laughs] Really?

How has your character Ralph Angel helped you to better accept your not so beautiful characteristics?

KS: It just comes back to identity and seeing Ralph Angel transition and you know, be looked at as one way and obviously, my life I’m looked at one way but it’s still a perspective. It’s still somebody from the outside defining me from how they see me. So seeing how he’s dealt with that and how sometimes his sensitivity or his passion gets in the way of him just accepting advice from his sisters, or advice from his auntie. I feel like I myself have taken a step back lately in saying, ‘what do I want?’ or ‘how do I want to move forward?’

“It’s very easy to just plateau and personally, success is very crippling because once you get it you think, oh well, there’s a lot of things you don’t have to worry about it, but also because you don’t have to worry about those things you have to spend more time with yourself. You can’t fill your spaces with just nonsense, or social activity or whatever it ends up being. So now I’m forced to be in this position and to look at myself and now I have to face truths that I haven’t really looked at because there’s so much going on. And then you start really evaluating and you’re like ‘wow! I thought I was good’ and now I realize I have to grow.”