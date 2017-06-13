Super Duper KYLE!’s rise to the big leagues has been an interesting one to watch. Ever Since his Lil Yachty-assisted “iSPY” entered the Billboard charts, the Bay Area artist has lived on the road for concert gig after festival show after club booking after… you get the picture.

Joining him on the certified hit is Kodak Black for a new remix where Project Baby gets to flex his wings some more after his recent release from prison. The Florida native sounds happy as ever to be living as a free man once again.

“I could spot you from a hundred miles away/I could see you through my Jim Maui shades /When I pull up I’m in dark Audio 8/Leave your man cause he ain’t nothin like me darling,” Kodak raps gleefully on the song.

