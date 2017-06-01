The legendary Afro-Cuban songstress, La Lupe, just snagged a three peat. La Lupe is being honored by City College Center for the Arts, Pregones Theater/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, and Caribbean African Center African Diaspora Institute on Friday (June 9). Caridad de la Luz (“La Bruja”), Nina Rodrigues, Calma Carmona and Johnny “Dandy” Rodriguez will provide a sonic tribute to the late singer full of boundless energy.

The Queen of Latin Soul has left many audiences in a trance, while her style – some may say – acts as a predecessor to the singers of today, such as the bad gyal herself, Rihanna.

The concert is one of a three-part series the institutions are offering in return for the trailblazers contributions to the culture of Latin music. Thursday (June 1), there is a screening of her documentary La Lupe: Queen of Latin Soul, while Tuesday (June 6) will be host to a panel discussion, “Demystifying a Diva: The Truth Behind the Myth of La Lupe.”

La Lupe began her career in a trio called Los Tropiccuba. When they split, she started recording on her own where she generated a loyal following including Marlon Brando, Ernest Hemingway, and more.

