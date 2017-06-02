La La Anthony briefly spoke with ExtraTV about how she’s explaining her split from Carmelo Anthony to their 10-year-old son Kiyan.

In the video (above), the TV personality reflects on a paparazzi-laden Mother’s Day family outing with her estranged husband and son. She says she tried to give her son an excuse as to why the paps were out in full force, but he wasn’t buying her explanation.

“He said, ‘Mom, the photographers have been following me everywhere,'” she says, giggling as she recounts the conversation. “I said, “Well, it’s getting hot outside, and they’re trying to get summer fashions for the magazines.’ Then he followed up and said, ‘Well mom, I’m wearing a sweatsuit. That’s not summer fashions.'”

When asked what she and the NBA star have said to their son about the split, the actress plainly says, “We explain it in a way that works for a 10-year-old.”