LaLa Anthony Says She’s Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, actress and host LaLa Anthony said that she won’t be divorcing her husband of six years, Carmelo Anthony, despite the couple’s high-profile split.

“Not right now,” Anthony told the media maven, who asked her point-blank if she would be making their split official. “You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

She also said that the NBA star, whom she’s been together with since the age of 19, is her “best friend” and a great father to their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I just know that we are doing an incredible job being parents to our son,” she said. ‘We are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.”

Back in April, reports swirled that LaLa moved out of the family home in NYC to a home of her own for reasons unknown.